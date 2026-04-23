DPS identifies 2 Devine men killed in crash on US Highway 83 in Zavala County

ZAVALA COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified two men killed in a crash in Zavala County on Wednesday.

Louis Perez III, 21, and Isaiah Louis Peres, 19, of Devine, were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said in a preliminary report.

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Authorities responded to the crash around 6:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 83, located around two miles south of La Pryor.

Perez was driving a Chevrolet vehicle with Peres in the passenger’s seat. Perez was heading northbound on the highway and drove on the opposite side of the road at some point, the report stated.

According to DPS, Perez then crashed into a 1999 Freightliner semitrailer that was heading southbound.

The driver of the semitrailer was taken to a hospital in Uvalde but was later released.

After the crash was reported, a Zavala County Sheriff’s Office (ZCSO) deputy told KSAT a second crash happened on Wednesday morning after law enforcement diverted traffic from U.S. Highway 83 to FM 1025.

The sheriff’s office said two vehicles collided just after 8 a.m. along FM 1025 on the way to Batesville, which is located east of La Pryor.

One of the drivers sustained “serious” injuries and was taken to a hospital for further treatment, ZCSO said. No other injuries were reported in the second crash.

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