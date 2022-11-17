58º

Black Barn Alpaca Ranch to host a holiday event

Festivities will run December 10-11 and December 17-18

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Four Alpacas, in panorama, a white alpaca in front of white and brown alpacas. (Adobe Stock)

SAN ANTONIO – The Black Barn Alpacas ranch is transforming into a winter wonderland for the festive season.

The 16-acre Floresville ranch is hosting a holiday-themed festival that runs for two weekends on Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18.

There will be hot chocolate, carolers, and a surplus of unique vendors. Santa Claus will also be in attendance at 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays, according to a news release.

Guests can feed, pet, and walk alpacas at the ranch.

Admission is $10, and kids two and under get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

Guests feeding alpacas (Black Barn Alpacas)

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

