Black Barn Alpaca Ranch to host a holiday event

Four Alpacas, in panorama, a white alpaca in front of white and brown alpacas.

SAN ANTONIO – The Black Barn Alpacas ranch is transforming into a winter wonderland for the festive season.

The 16-acre Floresville ranch is hosting a holiday-themed festival that runs for two weekends on Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18.

There will be hot chocolate, carolers, and a surplus of unique vendors. Santa Claus will also be in attendance at 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays, according to a news release.

Guests can feed, pet, and walk alpacas at the ranch.

Admission is $10, and kids two and under get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

Guests feeding alpacas (Black Barn Alpacas)

Also on KSAT.com: