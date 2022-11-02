72º

Local News

Dunkin’ kicks off November with a new festive menu

Holiday menu includes a cookie butter cold brew

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Food, Dunkin', San Antonio, Holiday
Dunkin’ kicks off the holiday season with festive favorites. (Dunkin')

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you want something sweet, spiced, or savory, Dunkin’ has you covered this holiday season.

Dunkin’ is introducing three new seasonal additions to its holiday menu along with its traditional favorites.

The limited edition menu includes new items like the cookie butter cold brew, the cookie butter donut, and the ‘wake-up’ pancake wrap, according to a news release.

The cookie butter cold brew is made with Dunkins’ signature cold brew, brown sugar, cinnamon, and ginger.

Another new addition is the cookie butter donut, a classic donut filled with butter crème and topped with maple syrup.

Baked-to-perfection, the ‘wake up’ pancake wrap is the cheese, bacon, and maple syrup breakfast you never knew you needed.

The holiday menu has arrived at Dunkin' (Dunkin')

Returning favorites include the peppermint mocha signature latte, the toasted white chocolate signature latte, the holiday blend coffee, and the cranberry orange muffin.

“We created our newest lineup with the holiday go-getters in mind – those that go the extra mile to make the holiday season bright for everyone else,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email