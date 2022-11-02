Dunkin’ kicks off November with a new festive menu

Dunkin’ kicks off the holiday season with festive favorites.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you want something sweet, spiced, or savory, Dunkin’ has you covered this holiday season.

Dunkin’ is introducing three new seasonal additions to its holiday menu along with its traditional favorites.

The limited edition menu includes new items like the cookie butter cold brew, the cookie butter donut, and the ‘wake-up’ pancake wrap, according to a news release.

The cookie butter cold brew is made with Dunkins’ signature cold brew, brown sugar, cinnamon, and ginger.

Another new addition is the cookie butter donut, a classic donut filled with butter crème and topped with maple syrup.

Baked-to-perfection, the ‘wake up’ pancake wrap is the cheese, bacon, and maple syrup breakfast you never knew you needed.

The holiday menu has arrived at Dunkin' (Dunkin')

Returning favorites include the peppermint mocha signature latte, the toasted white chocolate signature latte, the holiday blend coffee, and the cranberry orange muffin.

“We created our newest lineup with the holiday go-getters in mind – those that go the extra mile to make the holiday season bright for everyone else,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’.

Also on KSAT.com: