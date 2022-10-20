Southerleigh at the Pearl to reopen after months of renovations

SAN ANTONIO – After two months, the long-awaited reopening of Southerleigh restaurant at the Pearl is finally happening.

The restaurant and brewery announced on its Instagram page on Tuesday that it will reopen on Monday, Oct. 24.

The southern-inspired eatery closed its doors for renovations in August, but is preparing to welcome back guests with a revamped menu and a building facelift.

Debuting menu items are Fried Calamari, Duck Rolls, Cold Brisket Salad, Stuffed Ruby Trout, and Crawfish Stuffed Chicken Roulade. In addition to the new food items, there will also be a new wine list.

Southerleighs' new fall menu items (Southerleigh)

Southerleighs' new fall menu items (Southerleigh)

Southerleighs' new fall menu items (Southerleigh)

The dining area upgrades included new tile floors, curtains, and paint, according to Instagram.

Southerleigh is now accepting reservations.

Read also: