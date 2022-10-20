65º

Local News

Southerleigh at the Pearl to reopen after months of renovations

Restaurant to reopen on Oct. 24

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Pearl, Food, Things To Do, Downtown
Eugene’s oysters. (Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine)

SAN ANTONIO – After two months, the long-awaited reopening of Southerleigh restaurant at the Pearl is finally happening.

The restaurant and brewery announced on its Instagram page on Tuesday that it will reopen on Monday, Oct. 24.

The southern-inspired eatery closed its doors for renovations in August, but is preparing to welcome back guests with a revamped menu and a building facelift.

Debuting menu items are Fried Calamari, Duck Rolls, Cold Brisket Salad, Stuffed Ruby Trout, and Crawfish Stuffed Chicken Roulade. In addition to the new food items, there will also be a new wine list.

Southerleighs' new fall menu items (Southerleigh)
Southerleighs' new fall menu items (Southerleigh)
Southerleighs' new fall menu items (Southerleigh)

The dining area upgrades included new tile floors, curtains, and paint, according to Instagram.

Southerleigh is now accepting reservations.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email