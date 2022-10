H-E-B celebrates the Spurs’ 50th anniversary with a limited-edition ice cream

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans and ice cream lovers will want to grab this limited-edition dessert as fast as possible.

In honor of the Spurs’ 50th anniversary, H-E-B has released a new limited edition Creamy Creations Courtside Chocolate Crunch ice cream.

The new ice cream flavor is a chocolate malt ice cream that features chocolate crisps engulfed in a delicious dark chocolate swirl.

The packaging features the Spurs Coyote, Spurs’ trophies, the state of Texas, and the U.S. flag.

