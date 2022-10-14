Chick-fil-A salad dressings to soon be available at select stores

Chick-Fil-A’s renowned salad dressings will soon be available in some stores.

The fast food chain announced on Thursday that its most popular salad dressings will be available at participating Walmart, Kroger, and Meijer stores in Cincinnati and Tennessee, with plans to go national in Spring 2023.

Available flavors include Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

“We love that our guests are enjoying our salad dressings in our restaurants and can now share them more easily with family and friends at home,” said senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A, Michael Garrison. “We saw excitement from customers around the launch of our Bottled Sauces in 2020, and we are thrilled to add more retail offerings for our fans while introducing the brand to new customers in our pilot markets.”

