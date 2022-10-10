Toyota Field to host Taco and Margarita Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Taco and margarita lovers, get excited! Toyota Field is hosting the stadium’s first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival on December 3.

The one-day event will take over the stadium with a tasty selection of tacos and margaritas with live professional wrestling. The festival will include eight different vendors.

The event begins at noon and will run until 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are for sale at SanAntonioFC.com. General admission tickets start at $12 when purchased in advance, or $20 the day of the event, with free admission for children under 12.

VIP packages are also available for purchase, including early admission at 11:00 a.m., free margarita vouchers, and a festival t-shirt.

