Esquire Tavern brings back its Holiday pop-up bar this November

Cristmas Liquor Cocktail in a Crystal Glass on a Reflective Table with Christmas Lights.

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown bar is making it easy to get in the festive spirit.

Esquire Tavern will host a ‘Miracle on Commerce Street’ pop-up cocktail bar serving “Christmapolitans” amid holiday décor.

The nearly 100-year-old Tavern, located on the Riverwalk, will welcome guests to a winter wonderland starting Nov. 21.

Festive cocktails like the Snowball Old-Fashioned made with bourbon, wormwood bitters, and gingerbread syrup, and Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex, made with vodka, lime, and spiced pomegranate will be featured on the menu, according to Esquire Tavern’s site.

Other festive cocktails include Christmas Cricket, Hot Buttered Rum, Jingle Balls Nog, and Holiday Spiked Chai.

Esquire Tavern is accepting reservations online.

Also on KSAT.com: