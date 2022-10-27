Free Spirit Distillery to open $2 million facility in Gruene

Gruene will soon welcome a $2 million distillery to the New Braunfels historic district.

Free Spirit Distillery has started construction and will open by June 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The 9,468-square-foot building will be located near the Gruene Event Center.

The distillery will craft bourbon, single malt whiskey, whiskey developed from mesquite-smoked barley, a rare gin made from Agarita berries and Guijillo honey, and a vodka product crafted from red wheat, according to the Free Spirit Distillery site.

