Free Spirit Distillery to open $2 million facility in Gruene

Distillery is expected to be completed by 2023

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Gruene will soon welcome a $2 million distillery to the New Braunfels historic district.

Free Spirit Distillery has started construction and will open by June 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The 9,468-square-foot building will be located near the Gruene Event Center.

The distillery will craft bourbon, single malt whiskey, whiskey developed from mesquite-smoked barley, a rare gin made from Agarita berries and Guijillo honey, and a vodka product crafted from red wheat, according to the Free Spirit Distillery site.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

