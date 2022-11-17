Richard Perez to step down as president/CEO of San Antonio Chamber of Commerce

Richard Perez has announced he will step down as the Chamber of Commerce President and CEO after December 31, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – After 15 years as president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Richard Perez announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of the year.

“Fifteen years ago this month, I started in my role as President and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce,” Perez said in a press release. “Today marks the end of an important chapter in my life, and while the decision to step down as President and CEO was not an easy one, I am excited about the direction of the organization and the opportunity to continue to serve the San Antonio community outside of this role.”

The chamber, which has more than 1,600 members, will conduct a national search for Perez’s successor.

“Richard has been an excellent leader and has made a significant impact on our community over the last 15 years. The leadership team and I applaud him for his hard work, dedication, and noteworthy contributions,” said Phil Green, the Chamber’s 2022 Chair of the Board and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. and Frost Bank, in a press release. “While it will be difficult to replace Richard, I am confident he will continue to be an ambassador for the organization and will make positive and lasting contributions to the San Antonio community.”

The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce is a pro-business organization that focuses on advancing initiatives designed to push local businesses forward in the community.

“It has been my honor and privilege to lead this great organization and to work with our business community’s leaders to make a notable difference in our community,” Perez said. “I am and always will be the San Antonio Chamber’s biggest cheerleader!”

