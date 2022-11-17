Uvalde City Council will discuss possible termination of interim police chief during executive session Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The Uvalde City Council will meet Saturday in an executive session to discuss the possible termination of the interim Uvalde police chief.

This comes on the heels of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin’s call for Lt. Mariano Pargas’ dismissal “by the end of the week” after reports surfaced from CNN that he spoke with a 911 dispatcher on the day of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting and knew there was a room “full of victims.”

Pargas was told by the dispatcher that eight to nine students were possibly still alive at 12:16 p.m. -- 45 minutes after the gunman went into the school, according to CNN.

The gunman wasn’t confronted and killed until about 12:50 p.m.

According to the City of Uvalde’s website, the council will consult with an attorney before deliberating on the dismissal of Lt. Mariano Pargas.

It’s unknown if any decisions will be made on Pargas’ termination during the closed session.

Pargas was suspended after a report found wide failures by law enforcement during the response to the Robb Elementary shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

He was also recently re-elected as the Uvalde County Commissioner for Precinct 2 after winning 45% of the vote.

