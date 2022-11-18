Woman grazed in the head after person opens fire at North Side home with infant inside

A woman is in the hospital on Friday morning after a shooting on the North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured Thursday night after someone fired into a North Side home containing an infant and two other adults, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the woman was grazed in the head by a bullet just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vista Arroyo.

She was taken to the hospital and her injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

The woman, who is in her mid-30s, told police that someone knocked on the front door and as she went to answer it, that person opened fire. The bullet went through a window near the door.

Police did not give any information on the shooter.

“We’re still working on the motive, we have no information on that right now,” police said.

An infant, the woman’s father and another adult were inside the home at the time of the shooting but no one else was injured, police said.

