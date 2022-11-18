Man shoots mother’s husband during fight at East Side home, police say

San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say shot his mother’s husband during a fight on Thursday, Nov, 17, 2022, in the 1000 block of Center Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say shot his mother’s husband during a fight on Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Center Street on the East Side.

Police said that a man and woman, who are married, were fighting and the woman’s son shot the man multiple times.

The son fled the scene and the shooting victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, police said.

At this time it is unclear what charges the son is facing, but police said they may include deadly conduct because a bullet went through the wall and hit the neighbor’s house.

The shooting victim is facing charges of assault causing bodily injury, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

