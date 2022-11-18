Man arrested after sending explicit messages online to someone he believed was an underaged girl, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he sent sexually explicit messages online to someone who he believed was an underage girl.

Carlos Camero was escorted by SAPD to the Bexar County Jail Thursday night. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Police said his arrest stems from an incident last week, when Camero sent messages on social media to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl that became sexual in nature.

Camero tried to arrange to meet with the girl in-person, according to SAPD.

Through the investigation, SAPD’s Human Exploitation Unit collected enough evidence to get a warrant and arrest Camero without incident.