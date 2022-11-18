53º

Local News

Man arrested after sending explicit messages online to someone he believed was an underaged girl, police say

Carlos Camero, 40, is charged with solicitation of a minor with intent, a second-degree felony

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Arrest, Crime, SAPD, Police

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he sent sexually explicit messages online to someone who he believed was an underage girl.

Carlos Camero was escorted by SAPD to the Bexar County Jail Thursday night. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Police said his arrest stems from an incident last week, when Camero sent messages on social media to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl that became sexual in nature.

Camero tried to arrange to meet with the girl in-person, according to SAPD.

Through the investigation, SAPD’s Human Exploitation Unit collected enough evidence to get a warrant and arrest Camero without incident.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter