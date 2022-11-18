Residents at Northwest Side apartment complex evacuated due to fire

San Antonio firefighters said a fire started on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – Residents at a Northwest Side apartment complex had to leave their units on Thursday night due to a fire.

San Antonio firefighters said the blaze started at 10:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Evers Road.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from an unoccupied part of a building. They forced their way into the building as flames went up to the attic and through the roof.

Officials evacuated a portion of the building that was occupied by residents. At this time it is unknown how many of those residents will be displaced.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, SAFD still had units at the complex.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Read also: