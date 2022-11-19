41º

Local News

More than 300 UTSA students participated in the Fall 2022 Tech Symposium

UTSA students apply their knowledge toward real-world solutions and created different projects for the 2022 Tech Symposium

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Joshua Saunders, Photojournalist

Tags: University of Texas at San Antonio, 2022 College of Engineering Technology Symposium
More than 300 students are participating in this year's Tech Symposium.

San Antonio – More than 300 students from the University of Texas at San Antonio students showcased technology innovations at the 2022 College of Engineering Technology Symposium Friday morning.

Students from every engineering major participated in the event and presented their senior design projects.

This year’s semi-annual event took place at the H-E-B Student Union Ballrooms.

UTSA students created everything from a flight simulator to medical devices.

“The purpose of this device is to provide a subtle yet effective method for treating blood clots,” said Matthew Juarez, UTSA Mechanical Engineering Student.

Juarez and his team created a device that aims to help prevent dangerous blood clots from forming.

“With Athrombic pants, it will include inflatable bladders in the calves. In these inflatable bladders, you will be able to expand and provide compression down the legs, and there will also be a method to monitor the temperature in the pants to make sure there isn’t a potential blood clot forming,” said Matthew Juarez, UTSA Mechanical Engineering Student.

The students collaborated with Dr. Jeffrey Ebin, founder and director of Innovation Ebcore to develop the Athrombic Pants.

Students worked on these projects for months and hoped to impress judges with their products and innovations.

