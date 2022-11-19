‘Families are struggling’: San Antonio Food Bank works to feed families for Thanksgiving

The San Antonio Food Bank is making a push to feed families in need this Thanksgiving holiday.

“This is going down as the most expensive Thanksgiving ever, the cost of turkey and the sides, families are struggling,” said Eric Cooper, San Antonio Food Bank CEO.

Cooper said there’s been an increase in the number of families lining up for assistance over the past few months.

“As this recession is coming in, we see our line getting longer. We’re now seeing just over 100,000 people each week coming for assistance, many of them not knowing where else to turn,” said Cooper.

Cooper attributes the increase in demand to the economy tightening.

“We were about 10% to 15% less demand last year and inflation is really wreaking havoc on so many expense categories. Unfortunately, people’s paychecks are just not covering those expenses,” said Cooper.

The food bank’s annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk is one way to help. The event raises funds to help feed families during the holidays. The nonprofit hopes to distribute nearly 25,000 turkeys to families in need this Thanksgiving.

“We’re still needing some turkeys to come in, about 5,000, but it’s not too late and we’re going to be doing everything we can to make sure we can get a turkey to a family in need,” said Cooper. “And then we’ll be looking at Christmas. We’d love to have turkeys for Christmas or Christmas ham. Those center-of-the-plate proteins are the number one needed items at the food bank.”

The food bank is also accepting non-perishable items and Thanksgiving sides.

“Not having those ingredients that make it possible for their family to gather around that dinner table is heartbreaking. That’s what donors that support the food bank are helping to make happen,” said Cooper.

Cooper said anyone in need can get help.