Cold, gloomy, damp weekend in store for San Antonio

A cold, gloomy, and at times damp weekend is expected across South Central Texas

Cooler-than-average temperatures have been the theme this week with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s in San Antonio.

A reinforcing push of cooler air is expected to arrive in time for the weekend, so plan on keeping the coat handy along with the umbrella as rain chances increase through Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know when it comes to our weekend weather in South Central Texas:

Friday, November 18

Friday will be chilly with morning lows in the 40s in San Antonio followed by highs in the low 50s

A few isolated showers/sprinkles will be possible Friday morning, leading to more scattered, light showers by Friday afternoon and evening plans

Another shot of colder air moves in for the weekend, which will keep highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday 🥶

Cooler air arrives for the weekend along with increasing rain chances through Saturday, especially

Saturday, November 19

Overall plan is for Saturday to be a cloudy, cold, and damp day with light showers pushing across South Central Texas, especially through the morning/early afternoon ☔

It’ll be breezy, too, with wind gusts generally in the range of 20-25 mph at times

Sunday, November 20

A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out Sunday, but the day should overall be drier than what is expected Saturday, though still cloudy and chilly

Scattered, light showers will be possible Friday evening, increasing in coverage by Saturday

As far as next week goes, gloomy skies are slated to continue through the first half of the week as temperatures slowly start to warm by Thanksgiving. 🍂

Another cold front could make a run for South Texas around Turkey Day, so we’ll monitor what that may look like over the next several days and keep you posted.

WEATHER ON-THE-GO

If you find yourself out and about, don’t get caught without a way to view the radar and the forecast! KSAT 12 meteorologists will send important updates right to your phone.

A full look at your forecast can always be found on our KSAT Weather Authority page.