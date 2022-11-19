41º

Local News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man

Cornelius Brown, his neighbor were shot in their front yard on November 12 in the 4800 block of Castle Guard Drive

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime Stoppers, Police
San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect accused of killing a Cornelius Brown,48. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month.

On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle Guard Drive when an unknown person shot him and a neighbor multiple times, said SAPD.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email