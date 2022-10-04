San Antonio man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sending sexually explicit messages to undercover police officer posing as teen

Reuben Garcia was sentenced to eight years in prison for sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover police officer he thought was a teenage girl.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to eight years in prison for sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover police officer he thought was a teenage girl.

Reuben Garcia, 56, was arrested in June 2021 on a charge of online solicitation of a minor with intent to meet for sexual contact.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Garcia sent several sexually explicit communications to whom he believed was a 16-year-old girl named “Bekky” on the message site Mocospace. Garcia made arrangements to meet the girl to have sex with her. The meet-up with “Bekky” ended up being a San Antonio police officer.

Garcia pled guilty to the charge on Monday in the 186th District Court and was sentenced. He must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales said this case should serve as a reminder to parents about knowing who their child is communicating with on their cellphone.

Also on KSAT.com: