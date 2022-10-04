Stolen trailer third time Cibolo storage facility targeted in 6 months

A man who had his locked trailer stolen from a gated storage yard got an unwelcome surprise that makes his loss hit even harder.

CIBOLO, Texas – The theft of another trailer from behind the gate of Woods Storage in Cibolo marks at least the third time the facility has been targeted in the past six months.

Walter Boone arrived at the storage facility in the 700 block of FM 1103 on Sunday to find his 6x12 utility trailer and all its contents were missing. He’d last visited the site in mid-August, leaving a month-and-a-half window of when it could have been taken.

He says the doors and the trailer tongue were all locked, and Woods Storage is fenced in with a gate.

“I’ve been just mind-boggling over the last couple of days, trying to figure out how could somebody steal my trailer,” Boone said.

Cibolo Police declined to talk about Boone’s case, saying it was an ongoing investigation.

However, the department put out a separate call for the public’s help on June 15 following the April 25 theft of three other enclosed trailers from the site.

The trailers were all recovered, but Cibolo Police posted photos to Facebook of a man in a white truck, asking for help identifying him.

A CPD officer confirmed via email the department is still looking for the man, and no arrests have been made in the April theft.

Management at Woods Storage declined to talk on camera about the trailer theft incidents when KSAT visited the site Tuesday.

Cibolo Police also posted photos on Sep. 16, asking for help finding two suspects from the Sept. 5 theft of a pickup truck.

While the police report estimated the combined value of Boone’s trailer and its contents at $3,415 in all, the U.S. Army veteran believes it’s closer to $10,000 to $11,000.

Most of that is the value of the trailer, which he says would go for about $7,000 new, but he also had equipment for he and his wife’s separate RV trailer inside.

“To replace all of that stuff, just to get my RV trailer back up and operational, it’s going to cost me at least three grand,” Boone said.

Making matters worse, he may be on the hook for all of it himself. Boone says he did not have insurance specifically for his trailer, and his auto insurance is not covering it.

Richard Johnson, a spokesman for the Insurance Council of Texas, says utility trailers are considered separate vehicles. So a separate insurance policy is almost always necessary to ensure coverage in case of a theft.

“So having that separate liability and collision and comprehensive coverage on it is always a good idea,” Johnson said.

In cases like Boone’s, where the theft happened at a storage facility, Johnson said a homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policy might cover the contents of the trailer. However, he said that depends on the policy.