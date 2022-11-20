Man holds roommate at gunpoint, pistol-whips him for unplugging his Ring camera, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between roommates took a violent turn after one pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the other unconscious, according to an arrest affidavit.

Raul Bermundez III is charged with agg. assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24. He was taken into custody Nov. 20, according to Bexar County court records.

On Oct. 24 at 11:32 a.m., deputies were called to an area hospital, where the victim claimed his roommate, Bermundez, pointed a gun at him and struck him in the head.

He told deputies that earlier in the day, he left the home upset that Bermundez ate his yogurt. He also turned off Bermundez’s Ring camera so he couldn’t see when he arrived and left the home.

When the roommate returned, Bermundez confronted him in the pathway that leads to their home and asked who unplugged his Ring camera, an affidavit states.

His roommate admitted to unplugging it, but then fired back and said he was tired of him eating his breakfast, deputies said.

A verbal argument began and Bermudez pulled a gun from his waistband, pointing it at his roommate’s face, an affidavit states. He then ordered his roommate to get in the house.

Bermundez’s roommate called his ex-girlfriend and told her to phone the police, deputies said. When he turned around to go back inside and grab his belongings, Bermudez pistol-whipped him in the back of the head, an affidavit states.

Deputies said Bermundez’s roommate “blacked out” and when he woke up, he found himself running down the street. Moments later, he ducked down behind a vehicle and called 911.

After his injury, the roommate told officials he had dizziness and was injured on his head and his ear.

Deputies were unable to locate Bermundez.

However, the roommate was able to identify Bermundez to deputies by a photograph on his phone and said he’d pursue charges against him.

According to court records, Bermundez is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail.