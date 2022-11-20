50º

Sheriff issues SCAM ALERT warning public of scammers impersonating high-ranking BCSO officials

Scammers are calling people notifying them they have missed court or jury duty before asking for personal information and payment.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County Sheriffs Office, Scam Alert, Scheme
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a Scam Alert Sunday, warning residents of scammers calling and impersonating “high-ranking members” who claim to have a warrant for their arrest.

BCSO said scammers are telling people they missed court or jury duty and threatening to arrest them.

Scammers then tell victims they can avoid being put behind bars by providing the following:

  • Credit Card Information
  • Personal Information
  • Gift Cards
  • Payments Apps (Cash App, Zelle, Etc.)
  • Withdraw cash and go somewhere to pay

Officials say the scammers are known to give the names of high-ranking members of BCSO to make the same “seem more realistic.”

In some cases, numbers are “spoofed” to appear as an officials sheriff’s office number through caller ID, said BCSO.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office advises the public to simply hang up the phone and disregard it, as the BCSO does not make calls of such a nature.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

