Sheriff issues SCAM ALERT warning public of scammers impersonating high-ranking BCSO officials

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a Scam Alert Sunday, warning residents of scammers calling and impersonating “high-ranking members” who claim to have a warrant for their arrest.

BCSO said scammers are telling people they missed court or jury duty and threatening to arrest them.

Scammers then tell victims they can avoid being put behind bars by providing the following:

Credit Card Information

Personal Information

Gift Cards

Payments Apps (Cash App, Zelle, Etc.)

Withdraw cash and go somewhere to pay

Officials say the scammers are known to give the names of high-ranking members of BCSO to make the same “seem more realistic.”

In some cases, numbers are “spoofed” to appear as an officials sheriff’s office number through caller ID, said BCSO.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office advises the public to simply hang up the phone and disregard it, as the BCSO does not make calls of such a nature.