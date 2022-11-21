46º

Local News

Husband of slain teacher resigns from Uvalde CISD Police Department, district confirms

Ruben Ruiz is the husband of Eva Mireles, one of two teachers killed in Robb Elementary shooting

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Uvalde School Shooting, Uvalde
Ruben Ruiz (far right) was one of four officers who first entered the school on May 24 after a gunman charged inside and opened fire with an assault-style rifle on two adjoining classrooms -- 111 and 112. (ABC News/KVUE/Austin American-Statesman/Uvalde CISD)

UVALDE, Texas – Ruben Ruiz, husband of slain teacher Eva Mireles, has resigned from Uvalde CISD Police Department.

The district confirmed his resignation on Sunday, nearly six months after the shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24.

Officials could not confirm when Ruiz’s resignation became effective.

Mireles was one of two teachers and 19 students killed at Robb Elementary during the mass shooting.

Ruiz’s resignation comes three days after acting Uvalde Police Chief Lt. Mariano Pargas stepped down from his position.

Pargas’ retirement was announced after reports surfaced from CNN, showing that he spoke with a 911 dispatcher on the day of the shooting and knew there was a room “full of victims” but did not act swiftly or communicate the knowledge to other law enforcement.

What we know about Ruiz

  • Ruiz was among one of the first officers who arrived at Robb Elementary on the day of the mass shooting after a gunman charged inside and opened fire with an assault-style rifle on two adjoining classrooms -- 111 and 112.
  • Ruiz was seen looking at his phone in the surveillance video of the police response during the shooting. Mireles had called her husband from inside her classroom, saying she “had been shot and was dying” after the gunman’s attack.
  • Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw said that Ruiz tried to save his wife, but was barred from doing so.
  • State Rep. Joe Moody said despite what surfaced in the video, he confirmed that Ruiz had tried to engage the shooter but was disarmed.

Find the latest Uvalde coverage from KSAT here

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter