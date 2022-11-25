Black Friday shopping slow this year as doorbusters are replaced with online deals

People are looking to save money amid inflation.

SAN ANTONIO – The long lines early outside stores for Black Friday are now a thing of the past. Most major retail stores are stepping away from doorbuster deals and spreading the sales throughout the month or the holiday weekend.

“Oh I feel like this year for sure, online shopping is kind of like taking over. So I guess like Cyber Monday would probably,” Black Friday shopper James Quail said.

Last year, many shoppers were rushing to stores to get their hands on hard-to-find items due to supply chain issues.

This year, the rising costs of gas, groceries and energy has many shoppers reluctant to spend heavily this Black Friday.

The National Retail Federation estimates holiday sales growth is down from 14% last year to nearly 6% this year.

We found a couple of shoppers at Best Buy who were able to find some deals.

“If you get the right thing, Michael Rodriguez said. “But in general, no, they’re not a lot of great sales. It’s somewhat limited.”

There is still time to shop for gifts during small business Saturday.