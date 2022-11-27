Scam callers posing as Guadalupe County Chief Deputy, requesting money

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Phone scammers are targeting Guadalupe County residents, claiming to be Chief Deputy Joshua Ray with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and are requesting money.

The sheriff’s office warned of the active scam on social media Sunday afternoon.

According to the GCSO, the scam callers are claiming to be Chief Ray and are telling the victim they missed a Federal Court date. Then, the scammer requests money through Bit Coin Kiosk/ATM.

This is a SCAM and deputies are urging those who receive these calls to not give out any money or personal information.

If you’re unsure if the call is a scam or not, contact the sheriff’s office and confirm the call you received is legit.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact the GCSO at 830-379-1224.