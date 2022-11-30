VIA to offer free rides on Thursday in observance of Rosa Parks Day

VIA will offer free rides in observance of Rosa Parks Day

SAN ANTONIO – VIA is offering free rides in remembrance of civil rights figure Rosa Parks.

The fare-free service will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 1, on the 67th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ protest, according to a release.

The day recognizes Parks’ protest in 1955, which led to her being arrested after she would not give up her bus seat to a white passenger.

VIA’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution in 2019 to commemorate Parks’ contributions and the role of transit in the American Civil Rights movement each December, according to a release.

VIA buses and vans will keep their headlights on throughout the day to honor Parks’ memory, according to a release.

The free ride service extends to all bus, VIAtrans, and VIA Link trips. VIAtrans customers must book their rides in advance.

