VIA to offer free rides on Thursday in observance of Rosa Parks Day

Free rides to be offered on Dec. 1

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

VIA will offer free rides in observance of Rosa Parks Day (VIA Transit)

SAN ANTONIOVIA is offering free rides in remembrance of civil rights figure Rosa Parks.

The fare-free service will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 1, on the 67th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ protest, according to a release.

The day recognizes Parks’ protest in 1955, which led to her being arrested after she would not give up her bus seat to a white passenger.

VIA’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution in 2019 to commemorate Parks’ contributions and the role of transit in the American Civil Rights movement each December, according to a release.

VIA buses and vans will keep their headlights on throughout the day to honor Parks’ memory, according to a release.

The free ride service extends to all bus, VIAtrans, and VIA Link trips. VIAtrans customers must book their rides in advance.

