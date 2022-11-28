Children’s Ballet of San Antonio to perform The Nutcracker

Children’s Ballet of San Antonio will perform The Nutcracker this December.

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio will perform The Nutcracker this December.

The production will be held on Dec. 9 and 10 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre at 900 E. Market St.

Along with the show, a holiday market, festive makeovers, and desserts are available for purchase, according to a release.

The holiday market and photos with Santa and the cast will be available one hour before showtime.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Admission proceeds and money raised from the holiday market will benefit CBSA in fulfilling its mission to inspire young dancers and offer performance opportunities, according to a news release.

