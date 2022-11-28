66º

Local News

Celebrate the holidays at Natural Bridge Caverns

Christmas at the Caverns runs every weekend from Dec. 3 through Dec. 23

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Natural Bridge Caverns is decking its caverns with holiday décor for its annual Christmas at the Caverns.

The holiday festivities run on weekends from Dec. 3 through Dec. 23 at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road.

The popular destination is offering a number of activities on weekends in December and during the week leading up to Christmas, including the following:

  • Caroling in the Caverns
  • Twisted Trails ropes course
  • Trail of lights walk
  • AMAZEn’ Reindeer Roundup lighted maze
  • Photos with Santa
  • Storytime with Mrs. Claus
  • Synthetic ice skating for kids

You can check for the hours of operation and prices, and purchase tickets online. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the San Antonio and New Braunfels Food Bank, according to Natural Bridge Cavern’s website.

