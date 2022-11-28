Celebrate the holidays at Natural Bridge Caverns

Natural Bridge Caverns is decking its caverns with holiday décor for its annual Christmas at the Caverns.

The holiday festivities run on weekends from Dec. 3 through Dec. 23 at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road.

The popular destination is offering a number of activities on weekends in December and during the week leading up to Christmas, including the following:

Caroling in the Caverns

Twisted Trails ropes course

Trail of lights walk

AMAZEn’ Reindeer Roundup lighted maze

Photos with Santa

Storytime with Mrs. Claus

Synthetic ice skating for kids

You can check for the hours of operation and prices, and purchase tickets online. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the San Antonio and New Braunfels Food Bank, according to Natural Bridge Cavern’s website.

