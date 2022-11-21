44º

Morgan’s Wonderland transforms into a holiday utopia on Friday

Holiday festivities are fully inclusive for the whole family

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Morgan's Wonderland is ringing in the holidays with Christmas attractions. (Morgan's Wonderland)

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday festivities are beginning this week at Morgan’s Wonderland.

The 25-acre all-inclusive park is ringing in the holiday season with festive shows, Christmas tree lightings, carolers, and pictures with Santa.

The holiday-themed park will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23, according to a news release.

Guests can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while exploring the park and seeing their favorite attractions.

“Morgan’s Wonderland is a truly beautiful place, and it takes on a special ambiance at night for special celebrations such as ‘A Wonderland Christmas’. Because it is so colorful and lively, we have created a space for family traditions and memories to be made,” said General Manager Jessica Lizardo.

Tickets to the park can be purchased online.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

