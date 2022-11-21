Morgan’s Wonderland transforms into a holiday utopia on Friday

Morgan's Wonderland is ringing in the holidays with Christmas attractions.

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday festivities are beginning this week at Morgan’s Wonderland.

The 25-acre all-inclusive park is ringing in the holiday season with festive shows, Christmas tree lightings, carolers, and pictures with Santa.

The holiday-themed park will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23, according to a news release.

Guests can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while exploring the park and seeing their favorite attractions.

“Morgan’s Wonderland is a truly beautiful place, and it takes on a special ambiance at night for special celebrations such as ‘A Wonderland Christmas’. Because it is so colorful and lively, we have created a space for family traditions and memories to be made,” said General Manager Jessica Lizardo.

Tickets to the park can be purchased online.

