City of San Antonio Animal Care Services offers Thanksgiving tips for pet owners

SAN ANTONIO – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services is offering some tips for pet owners for a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

Be sure to create a safe, comfortable place for your pet to relax with plenty of fresh food, water, and toys.

Unfamiliar faces can scare your pet. Be on the lookout for any tense or aggressive behavior.

Turkey bones are a choking hazard. Chocolate, onions, garlic, and raisins are all dangerous for our pets to ingest. Candies and gums with the artificial sweetener Xylitol can also be toxic to pets.

Alcohol should never be given to a pet, even a sip or two can be fatal.

Ensure your pet has some form of identification in case they get lost like an engraved tag with your contact number.