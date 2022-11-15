San Antonio Food Bank prepares for expensive Thanksgiving

The San Antonio Food Bank helps more than 100,000 people per week, and with inflation this Thanksgiving, it is officially their most expensive on record.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank helps more than 100,000 people per week, and with inflation this Thanksgiving, it is officially their most expensive on record.

They say, despite the rising costs, they are working to help as many people as they can this holiday season.

“Well, I tell you, our goal is to do about 25,000 turkeys. We’ve done 20,000 so far. So we need 5,000 more so folks can donate them here or out in the community,” Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the Food Bank said.

Cooper says the turkeys are important. But as always, protein is the most needed item for the food bank.

“There’s another way folks can donate protein to us. And it’s through our ‘Hunters for the Hungry’ program. If there’s any hunters out there, they can donate their deer to us at the food bank. And that’s a great lean protein to help families this holiday season,” Cooper said.

Rising inflation is hurting local families in a huge way and that makes having this year’s Thanksgiving much more difficult.

“I know families are struggling. They’re worried that they won’t have Thanksgiving because they can’t afford the price point of a turkey. And so if you are in need, go to our website. There’s several distribution sites still that will have turkeys, but when families leave the grocery store, they’re looking to make up the difference here at the food bank. And we just hope to be able to do that in San Antonio. Please help us out,” Cooper said.

If you’d like to help out, you can donate by clicking here.

READ MORE: