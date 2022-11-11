University Health, San Antonio Food Bank to host diabetes health fair

University Health and the San Antonio Food Bank are partnering up for World Diabetes Day by holding a public health fair on Nov. 14, according to a news release.

Visitors will have access to resources where they can learn about diabetes with free glucose screenings and diabetes education from dietitians and other experts in areas including University Health’s fitness center, wound care, pharmacy, research, and senior services departments.

The San Antonio Food Bank will also be distributing fresh produce, and there will be opportunities for visitors to participate in giveaways at the fair.

One in 10 adults worldwide is estimated to be living with diabetes, and nearly half of those individuals are unaware that they have it, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

Diabetes rates in Bexar County are rising among adults and children, according to University Health officials.

“The prevalence of diabetes in our community is a silent pandemic. We want to promote awareness of this disease and how it impacts many aspects of a person’s overall well-being,” Dr. Alberto Chavez-Velazquez, endocrinologist with University Health, said.

The fair runs from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Texas Diabetes Institute, located at 701 S. Zarzamora. Entry is free and complimentary parking is also available.

For more information, you can visit University Health’s website at universityhealthsystem.com/diabetes.

