JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa opens a pop-up holiday bar

SAN ANTONIO – As the holidays approach, one way to get in the yuletide spirit is to visit JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa’s holiday pop-up bar, specializing in all things Santa-related.

The resort’s water park restaurant has been converted into a winter wonderland. The Arctic Lodge offers festive cocktails and sweet treats.

Some of the themed cocktails include Fizz Navidad, Under the Mistletoe, and Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal. There is also a vast selection of holiday craft beers and ciders offered.

Candied pecan popcorn, peppermint chocolate bark, and pumpkin cherry bread are also available for customers.

The Arctic Lodge holiday lounge is open from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Friday - Tuesday through December 30.

