58º

Local News

JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa opens a pop-up holiday bar

Festive cocktails include the Under the Mistletoe and Up to Snow Good

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa, San Antonio, Holidays, Things To Do
JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa opens a pop-up holiday bar. (Adobe Stock)

SAN ANTONIO – As the holidays approach, one way to get in the yuletide spirit is to visit JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa’s holiday pop-up bar, specializing in all things Santa-related.

The resort’s water park restaurant has been converted into a winter wonderland. The Arctic Lodge offers festive cocktails and sweet treats.

Some of the themed cocktails include Fizz Navidad, Under the Mistletoe, and Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal. There is also a vast selection of holiday craft beers and ciders offered.

Candied pecan popcorn, peppermint chocolate bark, and pumpkin cherry bread are also available for customers.

The Arctic Lodge holiday lounge is open from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Friday - Tuesday through December 30.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email