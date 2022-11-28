74º

Chicken N Pickle’s ski lodge pop-up bar is back for the holidays

‘Snowbound’ is open to guests 21+

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Holiday pop-up bar cocktail. (Yauhen, Adobe Stock)

SAN ANTONIO – Chicken N Pickle is inviting people to get in a festive mood at its pop-up ski lounge, ‘Snowbound.’

The restaurant, known for its food, beverages, and pickleball, has converted its indoor/outdoor rooftop area into a ski lounge-inspired bar.

Holiday decorations, outdoor firepits, ski-lodge-appropriate lounge furnishings, and festive cocktails are all included in the experience.

Spiked beverages include Fogged Goggles, Ski Ya Later, Avalanche, and the Free Rider. The cocktails range from $12 to $15, according to Chicken N’ Pickle’s site.

Reservations are available online. Snowbound is open from 4:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 2:45 to 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and from 2:45 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. on Sundays till January 1, according to Chicken N’ Pickle’s site.

Guests must be 21 or older.

