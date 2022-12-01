Local nonprofit collecting holiday gift donations for families battling cancer

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the season of giving, and Big Love Cancer Care needs your help to bring holiday cheer to local families dealing with the toughest fight of their lives.

The Texas-based nonprofit is collecting gifts that will go to families this holiday who are battling cancer.

The nonprofit’s mission is to “meet the most basic and urgent physical, emotional, and financial needs of pediatric oncology and hematology patients and their families.”

Even with insurance coverage, cancer treatments can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Jenna Hudspeth, director of program development at Big Love Cancer Care, said families who have a loved one fighting cancer don’t often have enough money to buy Christmas or holiday gifts for each other. That’s why the nonprofit wants to help.

From now through Dec. 10, the nonprofit is asking people to donate gifts for its Big Love Holiday Shop.

Big Love Cancer Care to hold holiday drive for local families on Dec. 17 (Credit: Big Love Cancer Care)

Dozens of businesses in San Antonio have been collecting gifts for the cause.

KSAT also spoke with a medical student from the University of the Incarnate Word, who collected pajamas from fellow students for the nonprofit.

“Even though my budget’s super tight and sometimes I feel guilty getting a cup of coffee, I can still afford pajamas. I can still afford something that costs between $10 and $20,” said Leah White.

Big Love Cancer Care will hold a holiday shopping event for families once the donations are collected.

“We’re taking away the barrier of having to find the time to go out and go shopping and the risk of infection. They’re able to come here and have a private shopper help them pick out exactly what they want to give their children,” said Hudspeth.

Hudspeth told KSAT that Big Love Cancer Care is hoping to collect enough gifts to help more than 40 families in our area.

The organization is hoping to collect all items by Dec. 10. Its Big Love Holiday Shop is set for Dec. 17.

You can help by donating through the organization’s Amazon wish list here.

You can also donate here.