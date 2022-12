Justin JG Payne was arrested on Dec. 1, 2022 and charged with sexual assault of a child.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after a teenager made an outcry to a school administrator this week.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Justin JG Payne, 35, is charged with sexual assault of a child.

The victim, who is a teenager, told a school administrator that they met through social media.

Payne asked the victim to come to his house where Payne allegedly performed sex acts on the victim.

