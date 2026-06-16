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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

BCSO begins death investigation in far west Bexar County

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

A file image of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office seal. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide additional details Tuesday night regarding a death investigation in far west Bexar County.

In a preliminary statement sent to KSAT, BCSO said at least one male is dead and one female was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

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