BCSO begins death investigation in far west Bexar County A file image of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office seal. (KSAT) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide additional details Tuesday night regarding a death investigation in far west Bexar County.
In a preliminary statement sent to KSAT, BCSO said at least one male is dead and one female was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
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About the Authors Samuel Rocha IV headshot
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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