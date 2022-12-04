SAPD: Shooting suspect barricades self inside home during standoff with police near downtown

A man accused of firing gunshots toward his neighbors has barricaded himself inside his residence near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Noria Street.

Police said residents were having a party when their 30-year-old neighbor across the street started an argument over the party and fired two shots from a shotgun while standing on the street.

A 52-year-old woman was struck by a bullet that ricocheted off the ground, hitting her leg. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled back into his home, where he refused to exit despite police commands, SAPD said.

Officers evacuated the neighboring homes as a precaution.

SWAT has responded to the scene and attempted to call out to the suspect, who is yet to answer or exit, SAPD said.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, SAPD has left the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.