60º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fire destroys man’s garage apartment home on SW Side, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 6:35 a.m. in 1200 block of Jennings Avenue

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio, Southwest Side
Jennings ave fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s home has been destroyed following an early-morning fire on the city’s Southwest Side, officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said Monday.

The call came in around 6:35 a.m. for a fire in a garage apartment behind a house in the 1200 block of Jennings Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Frio City Road.

Firefighters said they put out the fire, but the garage apartment was destroyed by the flames. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the main house, where the man’s parents live.

A battalion chief for the fire department said they are now questioning the man to determine exactly what happened. The cause of the fire is not currently known. There were no reported injuries.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as seven units answered the call.

A damage estimate for the garage apartment was not given.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter