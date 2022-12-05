Fire destroys man’s garage apartment home on SW Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s home has been destroyed following an early-morning fire on the city’s Southwest Side, officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said Monday.

The call came in around 6:35 a.m. for a fire in a garage apartment behind a house in the 1200 block of Jennings Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Frio City Road.

Firefighters said they put out the fire, but the garage apartment was destroyed by the flames. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the main house, where the man’s parents live.

A battalion chief for the fire department said they are now questioning the man to determine exactly what happened. The cause of the fire is not currently known. There were no reported injuries.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as seven units answered the call.

A damage estimate for the garage apartment was not given.