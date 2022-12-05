Giant Rudolph returned after family offers $2K reward

HOUSTON – A Houston family is happy to have their red-nosed reindeer return to the front yard after it was stolen last week.

Ernest Fuhrmann told KSAT that the 16-foot tall inflatable was returned Friday.

“Someone called and turned Rudolf in for the reward,” Fuhrmann said.

Fuhrmann caught a man and woman on Ring surveillance cameras stealing the 16-foot tall reindeer around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

He said it’s the same one that was stolen from his yard and not a replacement.

“It’s mine. You can’t get it locally. I ordered it a couple of years ago, and they aren’t available,” Fuhrmann told KSAT. “The yard stakes were mine as well, along with the tie-down rope — it wasn’t the original that came with it. I had to upgrade to larger stakes because it’s windy here.”

