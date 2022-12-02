Texas family offering $2K reward for return of stolen Christmas decoration

HOUSTON – A Houston family is hoping their giant inflatable Rudolph returns before Christmas after it was stolen from their front yard and they’re offering a big reward.

Ernest Fuhrmann told KHOU that he’s offering $2,000 for the return of the reindeer, which was taken around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

“People just shouldn’t be stealing Christmas ornaments, décors of all things,” he told KHOU. “I don’t want someone to think that they can come unto my property and take my stuff, certainly don’t want them to think they can take the joy out of Christmas for the kids.”

Fuhrmann caught a man and woman on Ring surveillance cameras stealing the 16-foot tall reindeer and shared that video with KHOU.

He told FOX26 he uses the reindeer to help promote a toy drive he helps sponsor every year for families in need.

“It’s really about the kids,” Fuhrmann told FOX26. “I don’t know what kind of person would come by and take Christmas decorations. I really don’t. Christmas is about giving.”

Fuhrmann is hoping the reward for the reindeer will help incentivize its return.

The incident occurred near Loop 610 and T.C. Jester Boulevard.

If you have information on the missing Rudolph call, (888) 938-7393 Ext. 700.