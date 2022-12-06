Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward for information in deadly hit-and-run

A possible white sedan was seen striking a Gilbert Trevino and fleeing the scene.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and location of a suspect in a hit-and-run case.

Gilbert Trevino was hit around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the intersection of S. Zarzamora and Hazel streets.

The person who hit him was driving what appears to be a white sedan, according to San Antonio police.

The suspect who hit Trevino failed to stop and render aid and continued driving southbound on S. Zarzamora Street after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867). Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward.

Tips can also be submitted by text. To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

