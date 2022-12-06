70º

Local News

Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward for information in deadly hit-and-run

Gilbert Trevino was killed Nov. 14 in San Antonio

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crimes Stoppers, SAPD, San Antonio
A possible white sedan was seen striking a Gilbert Trevino and fleeing the scene. (San Antonio Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and location of a suspect in a hit-and-run case.

Gilbert Trevino was hit around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the intersection of S. Zarzamora and Hazel streets.

The person who hit him was driving what appears to be a white sedan, according to San Antonio police.

The suspect who hit Trevino failed to stop and render aid and continued driving southbound on S. Zarzamora Street after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867). Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward.

Tips can also be submitted by text. To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

More headlines:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email