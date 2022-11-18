Crime stoppers offering reward for information related to deadly bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying and locating the suspect, or suspects, in a deadly bar shooting.

Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot on Sept. 26 near Tropicana Bar at 1515 South Gevers Street.

According to police, Gonzales and some friends were at the bar when they got into a fight with another group.

A previous KSAT report states that both groups were kicked out of the bar due to the fight.

Gonzales and her friends left the bar in a white SUV and headed to the intersection of South Gevers and Essex streets.

While crossing the intersection, an unknown person began shooting at their vehicle, police said.

A preliminary police report said Gonzales, who was in the back seat of the SUV, was hit several times during the shooting with at least one bullet hitting her in the head. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward in this case.

You can also text a tip — Text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).