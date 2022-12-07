Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Northeast Side tool yard

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side tool yard early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at the Northeast Service Center in the 10400 block of Tool Yard Street, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Heroes Stadium.

Firefighters said the fire went through an abandoned shed at an old quarry. The power had to be cut off, before crews could knock down the flames, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A damage estimate was not given.

Both the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department answered the call.

No injuries were reported.