Poll: What do you think about Elf on the Shelf? We want to see your elf pics!

SAN ANTONIO – Elf on the Shelf has become a popular Christmas tradition, but it’s not without its detractors.

The elf was the brain-child of stay-at-home mom Carol Aebersold and her adult daughter Chanda Bell, who wrote a book together in 2004. Now, nearly 20 years later it’s become a ubiquitous part of Christmas.

The elves are said to be magical and they scout on kids’ behavior for Santa and report back to the North Pole each night. Each morning, the elf returns to a new spot. It was originally a hide-and-seek game but has morphed into something much, MUCH more with many elves displayed in elaborate (and often naughty) scenes each day.

Some parents find the “spying” aspect of the tradition creepy, while others are opposed just because it adds more stress to an already busy time of year.

But many families love the tradition and have gotten very creative with their elves’ antics.

We want to know — what do you think about the Elf on the Shelf tradition?

If you’re an expert at Elf on the Shelf, we want to see your creative ideas! Share your Elf on the Shelf pictures and we may show them on air or on our social media platforms. See details on how to share photos with KSAT below.

