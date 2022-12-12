Help UT Health San Antonio name its new Medical Center hospital

SAN ANTONIO – *This article was published in partnership with UT Health San Antonio.

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is asking for the public’s input to name its multi-specialty and research hospital that is under construction in the Medical Center.

Ground was broken in 2021 for the half-a-billion-dollar hospital, located at Ewing Halsell Drive and Wurzbach Road. It is expected to be completed in 2024. The 448,819-square-foot hospital will have 144 beds and be connected by a skybridge to the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio.

UT Health San Antonio officials have said the center will be a major site for early-phase clinical trials, including novel immunologic and stem cell therapies for cancer.

