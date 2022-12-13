Advance tickets on sale for popular King William Fair Fiesta event

SAN ANTONIO – Tickets for one of Fiesta’s most beloved events are now on sale.

Advance general admission tickets for King William Fair are available online for $20 per person. Fairgoers will be required to bring their online purchase confirmation to the event.

Tickets are required for anyone ages 12 and up. The price will increase to $25 on the day of the fair.

No refunds or exchanges will be accepted for the rain-or-shine event.

King William Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 29, 2023, on the second Saturday of Fiesta, which runs from April 20-30.

Approximately 35,000 visitors attend the fun-filled, family festival every year, according to the fair’s website.

The King William Fair is the primary fundraising event for the King William Association, a non-profit organization that works to preserve and protect Texas’ first residential historic neighborhood.

King William Fair offers hundreds of food and beverage booths, art and craft vendors, live music, dance performances, Kid’s Kingdom play area, in addition to a two-mile-long parade that kicks off the event.

Since 2001, the King William Association has donated close to $800,000 in grants and scholarships to neighborhood organizations, according to a press release.