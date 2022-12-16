Man indicted for murder after strangling, choking another man to death, DA says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was indicted for murder after he strangled and choked another man to death, according to the Bexar County District Attorney.

Eugenio Centeno was arrested Dec. 15 for the charge, stemming from an incident on Aug. 2, 2021, court records show.

The indictment alleges Centeno “committed an act clearly dangerous to human life” that led to Robert Cook’s death by strangling/choking him.

Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison. Centeno also faces a possible fine of up to $10,000.

His bond is set at $175,000.