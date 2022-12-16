Woman ejected from vehicle following 2-car crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was ejected from her vehicle after a 2-car crash on the far West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Westwood Loop.
According to police, a woman was in a red sedan traveling southbound on the access road when someone in a black car pulled out from Westwood Loop and crashed into her.
Police said officers found the woman lying in a ditch next to the roadway.
The driver of the black car pulled into a parking lot, got out and ran away. They have not been found.
The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.
The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.