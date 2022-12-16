45º

LIVE

Local News

Woman ejected from vehicle following 2-car crash, police say

Crash happened around 2 a.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio, West Side
Loop 1604 and Westwood Loop crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was ejected from her vehicle after a 2-car crash on the far West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Westwood Loop.

According to police, a woman was in a red sedan traveling southbound on the access road when someone in a black car pulled out from Westwood Loop and crashed into her.

Police said officers found the woman lying in a ditch next to the roadway.

The driver of the black car pulled into a parking lot, got out and ran away. They have not been found.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email